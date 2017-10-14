Highs reach mid-80s on sunny Saturday

High pressure will keep us mostly dry through the weekend. A cold front will move through Monday giving us a chance for showers and thunderstorms. High pressure and cooler, more seasonable temperatures are expected Tuesday through the rest of the week.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s. Northeast winds will be 5 to 10 mph. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds will be around 5 mph.

Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-80s. East winds will be around 5 mph. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds will be around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Monday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-80s with northwest winds from 5 to 10 mph. There will be a 70 percent chance of rain. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the upper 50s with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the lower 70s. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid-50s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, with lows around 60.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Thursday night will be partly cloudy. Lows will be in the lower 60s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs will be around 80.

