BCSO investigate Maxine Lane shooting

Deputies from the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office discovered a gunshot wound victim after responding to a call on Maxine Lane in Burton on Friday evening.

Investigators and deputies found multiple bullet holes in a residence and around the area. Two adults and several young children were inside at the time of the shooting.

The reason for the shooting is unknown at this time and the investigation is on-going.



The victim did not sustain life-threatening injuries.



Anyone with information in reference to this incident is asked to call the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office Dispatch at 843-524-2777.