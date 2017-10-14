Farmers market collects donations for Irma victims

The Wilmington Island Farmers' market is giving back to neighbors in need.

Organizers collected food, paper products, and gift cards to help people on Tybee Island still recovering from Hurricane Irma. Volunteers are hoping to buy new appliances with the gift cards, and they're donating the food to Rising Tyde and Islands YMCA Community Food Pantries. The market's fundraising chair says these are needed donations

"Just being able to give back, it's just amazing," said fundraising chair Emily Kearston. "The reaction from, unfortunately, all those in need it's something that they're joyful to receive. It's just something that's nice to do."

They've been collecting items since the storm, but Saturday was the main donation day.Kearston says she'll personally drop them off at the food banks.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.