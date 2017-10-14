AMBUCS bowlers team up for sixth annual fundraiser

Celebrity bowlers and community members teamed up with AMBUCS bowlers for the sixth annual bowlapalooza fundraiser, the finale for the annual fundraising effort for Savannah AMBUCS.

The organization helps mentally and physically handicapped adults and children. One of their big initiatives is a bowling league for individuals with special needs. They also donate special bikes to kids who can't ride an ordinary bike.

"It's very gratifying to see so many people here today," said Mike Lavery. "It's very overwhelming to see all the support that we have."

Altogether, more than 80,000 dollars was raised this year.

