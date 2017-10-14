'Barktoberfest' shows off furry friends from Animal Services

The first-ever "Barktoberfest" took place on Saturday at the Chatham County Animal Services off Sallie Mood Drive.

Folks and their four-legged friends were invited to enjoy games, food, and live entertainment. There was also a rabies clinic, microchipping, and even nail trimming for the dogs. There are a lot of dogs available for adoption right now. Organizers say the event today was meant to get the word out that animal services is not just a pound.

"The goal of the event is truly to adopt out the animals that we have in our care as well as to bring awareness that we are even here," said Kerry Sirevicus. "There's a lot of people in the community who don't even realize that animal services does adoptions and we're not just a pound. We are an animal shelter trying to save lives of the animals in the community."

In addition to the games and free givaways for pets, there was also a pet costume contest and a pet parade.

