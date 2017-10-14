Staff Sgt. Wright returns home to Toombs County

It was about a week ago when one of Georgia's own was killed in a surprise ambush in Africa. Staff Sergeant Dustin Wright served the United States proudly as an Army Green Beret.

On Saturday, his body was brought home to Lyons in Toombs County where people lined the highways to show their respect.

"I'm really proud to see how many people have come out to support this family at this difficult time and show their patriotism," said Vincent Drumemr

Flags flew and people saluted to give honor to a fallen soldier who was killed in a surprise attack in Niger, West Africa. Staff Sergeant Dustin Wright's visitation is on Saturday and the support from his hometown and people who came in just to give their respects to the family has been overwhelming. People flocked to the streets with their hands over their hearts and flags in hand to let the family know, they have the community's full support.

"We didn't personally know Dustin," said Misty Jackson, "but he did something very important for our country so we decided that it was our duty to come out and show our respect for him and his family and thank him for what he did for our country and to let his family know they are in our prayers."

People continued to line the streets as they tried to catch a glance of the procession. The Staff Sergeant will be buried on Sunday.

