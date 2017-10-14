Savannah St. remains winless after loss at Morgan St.

After their first offensive play of the game, it appeared Saturday may have been the day for the Savannah State Tigers.

D'Vonn Gibbons found Uriah Oliver on an 83-yard touchdown pass on the Tigers' very first offensive snap of the game, giving Savannah State an early 7-0 lead on Morgan State.

The rest of the half belonged to the previously winless Bears.

Morgan State scored 42 unanswered points after that opening Tiger touchdown, putting Savannah State well behind the eight ball in a 48-28 loss. Morgan State improves to 1-5 with the win, while the Tigers fall to 0-6.

Gibbons was able to connect with Derek Kirkland for a touchdown pass on Savannah State's first possession of the third quarter. David Handler added a pair of touchdown passes for the Tigers in the fourth quarter.

Savannah State had success through the air, but could get nothing going on the ground. The Bears held SSU to -8 total rushing yards Saturday, and the Tigers went 4-13 on third down.

Saturday was the first game of a three-game road trip for Savannah State. The second leg is next week when the Tigers travel to Charleston Southern.