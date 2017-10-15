Eagles can't find win column, lose to NMSU

Georgia Southern football has never had an 0-5 start since the revival of the program in 1982.

Until 2017.

New Mexico State dominated the second half Saturday night, handing the Eagles a fifth straight defeat, in a 35-27 win.

The Eagles led 24-21 at halftime, but couldn't muster much offense outside of two early touchdown drives. GS had touchdown drives of 67 and 48 yards in the first quarter, but managed only 150 yards over the rest of the game.

New Mexico State took the lead for good on the first play of the fourth quarter on a trick play touchdown when Tyler Rogers lateraled to Connor Cramer who threw to Bryce Roberts in the end zone. The Aggies added a touchdown pass with 2:05 left in the game to make it 35-28.

Georgia Southern travels to UMass next Saturday. The Minutemen are 0-6 in 2017.