Morning fog gives way to partly cloudy evening

It was about a week ago when one of Georgia's own was killed in a surprise ambush in Africa. Staff Sergeant Dustin Wright served the United States proudly as an Army Green Beret and returned back to Toombs County on Saturday.More >>
It was about a week ago when one of Georgia's own was killed in a surprise ambush in Africa. Staff Sergeant Dustin Wright served the United States proudly as an Army Green Beret and returned back to Toombs County on Saturday.More >>
The award ceremony, which began in 2003, has been recognizing African-American business leaders and outstanding individuals in the community.More >>
The award ceremony, which began in 2003, has been recognizing African-American business leaders and outstanding individuals in the community.More >>
Those pumpkins, which were unloaded on Saturday, will be on sale at the church through Halloween. Their next event at the church is a trunk-or-treat set for October 29th.More >>
Those pumpkins, which were unloaded on Saturday, will be on sale at the church through Halloween. Their next event at the church is a trunk-or-treat set for October 29th.More >>
High pressure will remain in control of our weather on Sunday. A cold front will move through Monday evening, followed by rain and much cooler temperatures.More >>
High pressure will remain in control of our weather on Sunday. A cold front will move through Monday evening, followed by rain and much cooler temperatures.More >>