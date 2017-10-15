Morning fog gives way to partly cloudy evening

High pressure will remain in control of our weather on Sunday. A cold front will move through Monday evening, followed by rain and much cooler temperatures. High pressure will return Tuesday and remain through next weekend.

Sunday will be partly sunny, with some patchy fog throughout the morning. Highs will be in the upper 80s with east winds around 5 mph. Sunday will be partly cloudy in the evening, then become mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the upper 60s with southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Monday will be partly sunny in the morning, then become mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. There will be a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-80s with northwest winds between 5 to 10 mph. There will be a 70 percent chance of rain. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a possibility of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows will be less humid as temperatures sink to the upper 50s. North winds will be 10 to 15 mph with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds will be 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid-50s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny. Highs will range around 80. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the lower 60s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s. Friday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the lower 60s.

Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the lower 80s.

