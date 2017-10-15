Pumpkin shindig in South Carolina has large turnout

The Church of the Palms in Okatie, South Carolina held their first ever " Pumpkin Shindig" on Saturday.

There was an oyster roast, smores, karaoke, apple bobbing, and a huge truck of pumpkins to unload. Organizers say the church holds events like these throughout the year, with the turnout growing bigger and better.

"It's really great for us, particularly in our location, to have these kinds of community-focused events because we have no community center," said Portia Foden, the Director of Children, Youth, and Family Ministries. "We don't have a post office, we don't have anything like that so we want to be that for our community."

Those pumpkins, which were unloaded on Saturday, will be on sale at the church through Halloween. Their next event at the church is a trunk-or-treat set for October 29th.

