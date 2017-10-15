Spirit of Excellence Business Awards celebrates grand finale gala

The grand finale gala of the Spirit of Excellence Business Awards was held on Saturday night at the Marriott Riverfront.

The award ceremony, which began in 2003, has been recognizing African-American business leaders and outstanding individuals in the community. The woman behind the awards, Mrs. Estelle Mannion, says she started holding the gala to highlights African American businesses in the community.

"Bittersweet," mused creator and producer of the award ceremony Estelle Mannion. "I'm a little sad in a way, but I know I need to move on and try to do something a little bit differently. Who knows, I may come back to it, or I will do awards in some fashion but maybe just not this."

Mrs. Mannion says she has honored nearly 150 people and businesses in the last 15 years.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.