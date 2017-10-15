Domestic violence survivor collects donations for SAFE Shelter

A Savannah woman and survivor of domestic is sharing her story and giving back to others like her this October.

Redina Thorpe-Thomas is collecting money and items for Savannah's SAFE Shelter for domestic violence survivors and their families in honor of domestic violence awareness month.

"I just wanted to help the SAFE Shelter," she said. "I knew that I also resided in the SAFE Shelter over 30 years ago."

Thorpe-Thomas was physically abused by her husband throughout her marriage.

"After the domestic violence, when you are being beaten by a man, you lose your self confidence, so I'd lost so much of who I was and who God wanted me to be," she said. "It was very difficult to go back to that place, and I said, 'Wow. I was here at one point, so I have to do something to help other women.'"

Now, she's helping others by collecting physical and monetary donations, sharing how she found a way to her new life and being an example that there is life after domestic violence.

"I'm a living and a walking testimony that there is purpose in pain because now I'm here sharing my story, not for myself," she said. "I'm sharing my story to help other women and men who have been victims of domestic violence. I want them to see that they can be successful. Don't give up. Our lives were spared for a reason. There is hope. you can regain everything you lost. You have to be strong. You have to be courageous, and you have to allow God to come into your life. For me, that has been the key component."

Finding an outlet that allowed her to move past the abuse was another key to restore her self-worth and boost independent economic status.

"I found a path after the pain, and the path after the pain for me was education," she said. "I went back to school and furthered my education, so I could support my three daughters, who are also looking at me as a mother. So I have to show them what a strong woman looks like."

Thorpe-Thomas said domestic violence is a societal issue, and she wants to be part of the solution.

"I want people to know domestic violence victims really need support," she said. "I want women to know that, just like myself, there is life after domestic violence. You can thrive again.Your life may start with domestic violence, but it does not have to end with domestic violence."

Donations can be dropped off at Union Skidaway Baptist Church at 2227 Norwood Ave. in Savannah on Oct. 29, 2017 from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

SAFE Shelter lists current needed items on its website:

General Items

• Household linens – new towels, blankets, pillows, and any size bed linens

• Personal hygiene products – Full size shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, deodorant

• Female hygiene products

• Diapers

• Sleepwear and packaged underwear – women’s and children’s

• Kitchen items – pots and pans, dinnerware, flatware, and glasses

• Laundry items – detergent, and softener

• Toilet paper, tissue, and paper towels

• Used cell phones

• Non-perishable food items

• Gift cards – Grocery stores, Drug stores, and All Purpose stores

• Household items for families leaving the Shelter

School Supplies:

• Backpacks

• Ballpoint pens

• No. 2 pencils

• Colored pencils

• Pencil sharpener – the ones with a top for shavings can be a lot less messy

• Highlighters

• Large pink erasers

• Boxes of crayons

• Water-based markers

• Notebooks

• 3-ring binder

• School uniforms – Solid white, navy blue, red or dark green long and short sleeved collared shirts; black, khaki, or navy shorts or slacks.

For people currently in an abusive situation, Thorpe-Thomas said it's essential to get a restraining order against the abuser and to seek help and counseling.

The SAFE Shelter's 24-hour crisis line is (912) 629-8888.

