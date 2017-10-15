Two separate wrecks leave seven injured in Burton

The Burton Fire District responded to two separate vehicle crashes that left five people injured and one person briefly trapped on Saturday.

The first wreck occurred shortly after 3:30 at the intersection of Robert Smalls Parkway and Ambrose Run in Beaufort. Fire crews arrived to find that a passenger vehicle and a passenger van were involved. The driver of the passenger vehicle was trapped inside of the car by the van, but he was removed by emergency personnel. Both drivers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

The second crash occurred just after 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Parris Island Gateway and Broad River Drive in Port Royal. Firefighters arrived at a two-vehicle wreck involving a pickup truck and an SUV. Three of the seven occupants of the two cars were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two lanes of Robert Smalls Parkway were closed for roughly 30 minutes as emergency crews worked to remove debris from the roadway and help the injured.

