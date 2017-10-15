First Alert Forecast: Coolest temperatures since early May arrive Monday night

Changes and a significant cool-down will occur across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry on Monday.

Monday morning low temperatures will still be mild; ranging from the mid- 60s well inland to mid-70s at the beach. Areas of fog are likely through 8 a.m. Isolated showers may also be present, particularly from Vidalia to Sylvania.

Then, changes arrive.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely between 12 and 6 p.m. as a cold front approaches and interacts with moisture across the area. A few storms may produce frequent lightning and brief heavy rain during the afternoon.

Behind the cold front, a rapid drying trend occurs Monday evening as breezy north winds and cooling temperatures take over the forecast.

By Tuesday morning, many communities will reach low temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s. A steady breeze will make it feel even chillier. Tuesday afternoon highs will only reach the upper 60s and 70s.

Pleasant, fall-like, conditions last through much of the work-week. Even as afternoon temperatures top 80° Thursday, the humidity will remain relatively low and mornings cool.

Another cold front may sweep through between October 22nd and 24th.

