A five-vehicle accident has blocked one lane of traffic on westbound 278 at Chamberlin Drive on Hilton Head Island.

Emergency services ask that drivers avoid the area at this time.

5 Vehicle Accident Westbound 278 at Chamberlin Drive https://t.co/TbIZd3sL1W Avoid the area if possible. — Hilton Head Island (@HHIEmergency) October 15, 2017

