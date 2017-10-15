Special Pops host 2nd annual Pickleball tournament

The Second Annual Special Pops Pickleball Invitational took place on Saturday through Sunday at The Landings.

The tournament benefits Special Pops, an organization that works with special needs people helping them learn how to play tennis.

More than 150 participants from Georgia, Florida and South Carolina are competing. That is more than a 50% increase from their first tournament last year.

"To see all the fun and excitement and the passion that this provides to people who might not otherwise be able to enjoy these opportunities, how can you not feel warm and fuzzy about this?" said Chris Kader, Director of Court Sports.

Organizers say that Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the US. The Landings has the only courts in Savannah.

