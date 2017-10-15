Walkers raise money for Crohn's and Colitis Foundation at Lake Mayer

Participants walked around Lake Mayer on Sunday, raising money and awareness for the disease, but also having fun.

The day kicked off with the walk and ended with activities and food in the park. This year, they're celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation. The goal at the 10th annual walk is to raise about $40,000.

"Because one in 200 Americans has Crohn's and Colitis," said walk manager Ginger Lily Peace. "So if you take the population of Savannah and the surrounding area, there are probably several thousand people who have these diseases."

The foundation's mission is to cure Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. They also want to improve the quality of life of children and adults who suffer from these diseases. There are no known cures.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.