MAP: Find out where, when you can get flu vaccinations in Savannah

By Jarvis Robertson, Reporter
By Zach Winslett, Digital Content Manager
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

We've entered the time of year that many know all too well.

It's flu season.

Hearing those words can strike fear in the strongest of people. But they shouldn't have to be afraid.

They should instead be prepared. There's no way to tell when the 2017-2018 flu season will be at this moment, but early awareness cannot hurt.

Sometimes the virus can mirror symptoms of the common cold. However, flu symptoms are stronger.

The flu can cause many complications such as pneumonia, ear infections and dehydration. It can also worsen other chronic medical conditions.

People who have the flu often feel some or all of these symptoms:

  • Fever or feeling feverish/chills.
  • Cough
  • Sore throat.
  • Runny or stuffy nose.
  • Muscle or body aches.
  • Headaches.
  • Fatigue (tiredness)

Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.

Chatham County Heath Department officials strongly suggest everyone get flu vaccinations to protect themselves in the long run.

"Getting the flu vaccine is really the best way to prevent lost days from work, lost days from school and from infecting someone who may be immuno-compromised or something like that," said Tammi Brown, the Chatham County Nurse Manager.

Savannah is home to three vaccinations centers:

Eisenhower Clinic

  • 1395 Eisenhower Dr.
  • Savannah, GA 31406
  • Phone: 912-356-2441
  • Fax: 912-356-2868
  • Hours of operation:
  • Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Midtown Clinic

  • 1602 Drayton St.
  • Savannah, GA 31401
  • Adult Health Phone: 912-651-3378
  • Child Health/Immunizations Phone: 912-651-2587
  • Fax: 912-356-2868
  • Hours of operation:
  • Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Chatham CARE Center

  • 107 B Fahm St.
  • Savannah, GA 31401
  • Phone: 912-651-2253
  • Fax: 912-651-2365
  • Hours of operation:
  • Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Regular dosages cost $29 and stronger ones cost $50. 

The Centers for Disease Control tracks influenza all year long. The Lowcountry and Coastal Empire are not under any severe threat as of the latest report, but they were experience slightly higher activity than other areas in the U.S. 

In it's most recent weekly report, the CDC listed Georgia at a level 2 threat for the flu and South Carolina as a level 3. Both threat levels are still in the minimal activity category. 

