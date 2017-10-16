Savannah alderman announces intention to craft marijuana decriminalization ordinance

A Savannah alderman has announced via social media his intentions to present a plan to city council to reduce the penalty of carrying less than one ounce of marijuana.

District 1 Alderman Van Johnson hopes to present to council in the next 45 days a draft ordinance to reduce the penalty of carrying less than one ounce from the current maximum rate of $1,000 to $150. He states he hopes the drafted ordinance with also reduce the punishment to a citation with Savannah city limits and eliminate jail time for those individuals.

Alderman Johnson also proposed that 20 percent of the fines collected be earmarked to offset the cost of drug treatment for those who want to seek it.

His plan comes after a similar ordinance was recently passed and signed in Atlanta.

