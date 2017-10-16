Kiwanis Club officials confident in fair ride safety procedures

The concern of fair ride safety has risen after one person was killed and seven injured Wednesday in an accident at the Ohio State Fair.

The concern of fair ride safety has risen after one person was killed and seven injured Wednesday in an accident at the Ohio State Fair.

Organizers of the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair say they've been in constant communication with this midway company since their tragic accident back in July and been in discussion about what they would or would not bring here.

A bolt came apart on the Fireball ride at the Ohio State Fair and brought down the ride. The crash killed one person and injured seven others. It happened just hours after state inspectors had approved it and other rides with Amusements of America.

Kiwanis Club past-president Alex Grovenstein said the company opted to pull the ride from this trip.

“They chose not to bring that ride this year despite it being a popular ride, perhaps the most popular ride. To be safe, they decided they would pull that ride and others that are like that,” Grovenstein said.

Amusements of America has been part of the Ogeechee Fair for the past 39 years. While he calls the accident terrible and heartbreaking, he says the club still has faith in the company.

“We put our kids on these rides too. We're confident in these guys,” Grovenstein said.

After the Ohio accident, some critics called for annual x-rays of the rides during the off-season to look for any structural problems inspectors might miss.

Kiwanians say they're ready for a successful and safe week.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.