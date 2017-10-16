SC Governor establishes state-wide earthquake awareness week

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has declared that October 15th-21st will be Earthquake Awareness Week throughout the state.

10-20 earthquakes are recorded in the Palmetto State each year, making South Carolina one of the top five most seismically active states in the country.

The cause of earthquakes in the state is not particularly clear. A typical earthquake occurs at plate boundaries when tectonic plates become stuck and then jump past one another. These quakes tend to be the most destructive, yet South Carolina's earthquakes come from within a plate instead of a plate boundary. Officials believe that earthquakes felt in South Carolina are the result of stress sent inward from the boundaries of the North American plate.

The South Carolina Geological Survey has found that 70 percent of the earthquakes that occur are located to north and west of Charleston: Ravenel-Adams Run-Hollywood, Middleton Place-Summerville, and Bowman. These geologic structures are tucked away under thick layers of sediment, revealing little at the surface in regards to the causes of the earthquakes. Geologists are employing geophysical techniques and recording seismic activities to shed light on hidden geological structures.

