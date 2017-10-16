Good News: Savannah AMBUCS Bowlapalooza

There were high games and high spirits at AMF Bowling on Savannah's Southside this past weekend for a special event.

Competitive spirits and giving hearts were once again lifted at the 6th Annual Savannah AMBUCS Bowlapalooza on Saturday.

"It's so gratifying to see so many people out here. It's kind of overwhelming really, to see the support we have," said Mike Lavery, Savannah AMBUCS Chapter President.

Thirty celebrity bowlers joined 90 participants from the AMBUCS Bowling League for a little competition, lots of fun, and as much money as they could raise to support the league that has given special needs individuals in Savannah an athletic outlet for the last 53 years.

"It's great. This is one of the most consistent charities we have in Savannah. The people that come here are phenomenal. It's all ages and all groups of people and covers a wide group of people," said celebrity bowler, Howard Kempf.

Howard Kempf has participated in all six Bowlapaloozas, supporting several family friends involved in the AMBUCS program, including his teammate on Saturday, Kinsey Hancock.

"The Beauty and the Beast is our team. She's clearly the beauty," he said.

WTOC's Wright Gazaway participated in this year's event at which some highlights occurred on lanes and also hit high points for fundraising that will sustain several AMBUCS programs.

"It's great to get the community involved in what we do, not only for their support but also for their financial backing. Our goal is to raise as much money as we can to help people with disabilities attain independence," Lavery said.

The AMBUCS Bowling League runs from September through May and has hundreds of participants every year.

