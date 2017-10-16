Exchange Club of Savannah honors first responders

The Exchange Club of Savannah honored local first responders on Monday.

Awards were handed out for different positions including Rookie Firefighter of the Year and Paramedic of the Year. This year's Volunteer Firefighter of the Year says working as a first responder wasn't his first choice.

"I got into it. There was an accident on a film set in Montana. I was part of the crew that helped the person who was injured, and being part of that experience, I didn't ever want to be caught in that situation again without any training," Island volunteer firefighter, Luke Culleny said.

Recipients were all chosen by their supervising officers.

