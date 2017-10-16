BCSO looking for Bluffton Walmart thief

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is working to identify the man who stole $53 worth of tools from Walmart on Bluffton Road.

Investigators say the theft happened on Oct. 7. The suspect was caught on video surveillance playing two Makita drills in his shopping cart and leaving the store without paying.

If you have any information about this individual, contact PFC. G. Cox at 843.255.3308 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.