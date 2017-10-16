Bluffton man arrested in connection to Aug. 19 shooting that wounded child

Beaufort County deputies arrested the man responsible for a home invasion on Hilton Head Island that left a small child wounded.

Officials arrested 25-year-old Derrick Frazier, Jr. of Bluffton on Monday.

Deputies responded to the report of the invasion with shots fired at a Hilton Head Gardens apartment on Aug. 19, around 2:40 p.m. During the following investigation, Frazier was identified as the subject who forcibly entered the apartment and fired the handgun that wounded the child in the arm. Investigators presented the facts of the case to a Beaufort County magistrate and obtained warrants for his arrest for burglary in the first degree, possession of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, and four counts of attempted murder.

Monday afternoon, a deputy saw Frazier with who other males in the yard of a home on Allen Road on HHI. The deputy, knowing that Frazier was wanted in connection with the Aug. 19 shooting incident and would probably flee, called for backup deputies to respond and assist. Around 3 p.m., the deputy, along with six other deputies, met to apprehend Frazier, and as expected, he fled on foot when he spotted them. The other two men remained in the yard. Shortly after, Frazier was caught. He was arrested and served with the arrest warrants before being transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center and incarcerated.

Frazier also had an outstanding family court bench warrant, which he was served with at the Detention Center. He has not had a bond hearing for any of the charges as of yet.

The two men with Frazier in the Allen Road yard were identified as 25-year-old Bernard Garvin and 43-year-old Terrence Frazier. Local records and National Crime Information Center inquiries on Garvin revealed he had active bench warrants from the HHI Municipal Court, and Terrence Frazier was wanted on arrest warrants from Colleton County. They too were arrested and transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center and incarcerated.

