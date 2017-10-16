Lighting issues force Memorial Stadium game changes

There will be no more games under the Friday Night Lights at Memorial Stadium.

Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools announced that all night games at the stadium will be rescheduled for Saturday afternoons or moved to different locations due to lighting issues at the 60-year-old facility.

Athletic Director, Kenneth Traylor, says the revised football schedule will be released Tuesday, but we already know of one game change. Friday's scheduled contest between Savannah High and Jenkins has been pushed back to Saturday afternoon at 1:00.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.