Tybee PD seeks information in hit and run

The Tybee Island Police Department is asking for assistance as they seek information regarding a hit and run on Highway 80 westbound, near the Lazaretto Creek Bridge.

Officials say a pedestrian wearing a light blue long-sleeve shirt and orange shorts was struck by an unidentified vehicle late Sunday night, just around midnight.

There is a $5,000 reward in this case leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s). Please contact Detective Coreno 912.786.5600 or 912.472.5098.

