Proposal on table to reduce marijuana penalties in City of Savannah

Savannah is one step closer to turning pot into a petty crime.

Savannah Alderman Van Johnson announced Monday that he wants to reduce marijuana penalties in the city of Savannah.

The ball could start rolling for a vote as quickly as the end of the year. Alderman Johnson says he'll draft papers to present to City Council in 45 days. This follows the decision to decriminalize marijuana in Atlanta, but Alderman Johnson has his own plan for a pot penalty here.

"I'm not going to be sanctimonious and act like I've never done anything wrong. We all have," the alderman said.

He says the current consequences are wrong.

"I'm very concerned about young people who still can't find work because they have that one thing on their record that will follow them for the rest of their lives," said Alderman Johnson.

In the past two years alone, almost one-fourth of the total marijuana felony and misdemeanor arrests were minors.

"If most of us were really honest with ourselves, if we got caught for some of the stupid things that we did, we would not be where we are right now," he said.

Alderman Johnson says the decision to decriminalize marijuana in Atlanta spiked his interest to put it on the table for Savannah - but not to decriminalize.

Right now, Atlanta has a $75 fine in place for possession of less than an ounce without jail time. It doesn't say how many citations have to add up before jail time.

Johnson's proposal would set a fine of $150 - with 20 percent of that offset to fund substance abuse programs.

"It is one thing to be able to penalize people, but we have to offer people the opportunity for treatment if they want it," said Alderman Johnson.

Those citations would also add up, and enough would put you behind bars.

"If you get caught once the first time, we understand. If you get caught a second time, you might pay a little bit more. The third time, you need to go to jail," Alderman Johnson said.

Kevin Grogan was an officer for Savannah-Chatham Metro Police for seven years. He also worked three years for the Drug Task Force in Liberty and Long counties.

"I don't see why anyone would be against freeing up officers to have more time to go out and work their beats and more serious offenses," Grogan said.

Savannah City Council will give their thumbs up or down in 45 days.

"If it's down, then I reload and try again. I think it's the right thing to do," said Alderman Johnson.

Alderman Johnson has asked the Savannah city manager, the city attorney, the Savannah-Chatham Metro Police chief, and the district attorney for input prior to the proposal.

