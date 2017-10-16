Proposal on table to reduce marijuana penalties in City of Savannah

Getting the first win of the season may be a little more difficult for the Georgia Southern Eagles.More >>
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office says 72-year-old Matthew Fields was found unharmed in his boat by search and rescue units, about one mile from the Clarendon Road boat landing.
Savannah is one step closer to turning pot into a petty crime. Savannah Alderman Van Johnson announced Monday that he wants to reduce marijuana penalties in the city of Savannah.
Bond was set at $100,000 for the man accused of contaminating produce at a West Ashley Harris Teeter on Sunday.
The Tybee Island Police Department is asking for assistance as they seek information regarding a hit and run on Highway 80 westbound, near the Lazaretto Creek Bridge.
