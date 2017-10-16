BCSO looking for 72-year-old man missing from Grays Hill boat landing

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 72-year-old man who was last seen by family members Monday morning around 10:45.

Investigators say Matthew Fields was leaving his Moultrie Circle, Grays Hill residence in his pickup truck with his trailer and boat. He told family members he was going out on his boat and planned to leave from the Grays Hill boat landing on Clarendon Road. Several hours passed and after not hearing from him, family members drove to the landing to look for him Monday evening. When they got there, they saw his truck and empty boat trailer in the parking lot, but he and his boat were nowhere to be found. Concerned for his safety, family members called Sheriff's Office Emergency Dispatch and reported him missing and endangered.

Deputies were dispatched to the boat landing to search for Mr. Fields. The United States Coast Guard, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the Burton Fire District, Beaufort Marine Rescue, and Parris Island Marine Rescue were all contacted and have joined in the search.

Fields is described as a black male, standing around 5'11 and weighing about 220 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans and a gray T-Shirt. He is presumed to be in his 14', 10" green, aluminum Creek Craft boat.

Anyone coming into contact with Fields is urged to contact Sheriff's Office Emergency Dispatch 911 immediately.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.