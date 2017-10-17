GS QB Werts questionable for UMass

After taking a big hit on the final offensive play in last week's loss to New Mexico State, QB Shai Werts is questionable for Saturday's game at UMass with an upper body injury.

Head coach Tyson Summers announced Monday that Werts may not be able to play when the Eagles head to Amherst this weekend.

"We hope to be in a position by the end of the week to make a decision on him," Summers said. "I guess the proper term would be questionable going into the game."

Werts is the team's leading rusher with 318 yards on the ground. He has 471 passing yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions.

Summers says the Eagles will have a contingency plan in place if Werts is unable to go. That would figure to be Kado Brown or LaBaron Anthony taking the snaps against the Minutemen.

"We've got guys that we feel comfortable with, and that have been getting reps in practice. and guys that'll be ready to go," Summers says. "It's the next guy up, whoever it is and however it works out by the end of the week."

The Eagles face UMass in a game between winless teams Saturday afternoon in Amherst, MA.