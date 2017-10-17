Youth who allegedly opened fire at City Market, led fatal police chase appears in court Tuesday

The individual accused of shooting at people in City Market and killing three others on July 4 will be in court today.

Jerry Chambers Jr., 17, faces three felony murder charges, three counts of fleeing the police, three charges of homicide by vehicle, two counts of aggravated assault and one charge for reckless driving.

He is scheduled to be arraigned today.

Chambers shot three people during the incident and killed three others while fleeing police in a vehicle. One of the men killed in the car crash was Scott Waldrup, the owner of The Grey on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in downtown Savannah.

Witnesses said Waldrup helped bystanders get out of the way of Chambers' SUV before he was struck and killed.

