Long County teenager killed in wreck on Hwy 301

A Long County teenager was killed in a wreck on US Highway 301 at about 4:15 p.m. on Monday.
Daniel Luna, 17, was traveling northbound on Hwy 301 in a red Chevrolet Camaro just north of Ludowici when he reportedly lost control of his car and hit a tree.
According to the Long County sheriff, Luna was killed upon impact.
Long County Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Long County EMS, and the Long County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene.
The wreck remains under investigation.
