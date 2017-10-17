Long County teenager killed in wreck on Hwy 301

A Long County teenager was killed in a wreck on US Highway 301 at about 4:15 p.m. on Monday.

Daniel Luna, 17, was traveling northbound on Hwy 301 in a red Chevrolet Camaro just north of Ludowici when he reportedly lost control of his car and hit a tree.

According to the Long County sheriff, Luna was killed upon impact.

Long County Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Long County EMS, and the Long County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene.

The wreck remains under investigation.

