SCMPD sees fewer violent crimes so far in 2017

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department reports fewer violent crimes so far in 2017 than during the same time period in 2016.

"It's significant," said Sgt. Robert Santoro with SCMPD's Homicide Unit. "You know, the last couple of years have taken a really big toll on everybody in my unit, and so it's significant to see that the violence goes down. And also, it's significant within the community to have fewer people affected and touched by that violence."

Overall, violent crimes decreased from 953 in 2016 to 882 in 2017, with officers responding to fewer homicides, street, and residential robberies.

"A lot of has to do with just the work that our unit and the police department, in general, has done over the last several years," Sgt. Santoro said. "We've had a big effort on behalf of the department to target the violent crime and specific individuals that are doing the most violence, so I think that plays a part, as well as, just the community. There's been a big outreach. Since 2015 and 2016 were so deadly, there's been a lot of community outreach. Even now talking to people, it's hard to find folks in Savannah who haven't y that violence over the last couple of years, so it's kind of hit home with a lot of people. More people are starting to reach out to us a little bit more, be a little bit more willing to talk to us about what's going on."

However, aggravated assault - both with and without a gun - commercial robberies and one classification of rape increased from 2016 to 2017.

