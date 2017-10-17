CSX Transportation requesting new trial in the death of Sarah Jones

CSX Transportation is calling for a new trial in the death of Sarah Jones.

She was hit and killed by a train during the filming of the movie "Midnight Rider" in 2014. During the civil trial in July, the jury ruled that CSX pay roughly $3.9 million to the family.

The defense claimed the conductor and engineer operating the train killing Jones had 80 years of experience between them, reporting they didn't see the people on the tracks. The issue of trespassing also came up, the plaintiff saying the two trains passing the film crew safely should have reported the illegal activity - before the third train struck a hospital bed prop on the tracks, leaving Sarah Jones dead.

CSX released a statement after the verdict in July:

CSX is deeply sympathetic to the terrible loss suffered by the family of Ms. Sarah Jones, but respectfully disagrees with the conclusions reached by the jury today and will appeal.

Attorneys for the family say CSX is basing their request for a new trial on similar arguments made during July's trial, including that Jones and the film crew were quote "too reckless" for CSX employees to anticipate.

The family's attorney says there's no reason to put the Jones family through any additional hardship.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.