Vehicle flees traffic stop; wrecks at East 38th, Habersham streets

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is at the scene of a wreck at East 38th Street and Habersham Street.

A black vehicle is overturned and resting on its roof.

According to police, officers made a traffic stop at East 37th and Abercorn Street. An officer thought he smelled narcotics and the suspect fled the scene.

The driver of the black vehicle had the first incident at East 38th Street and Abercorn before having a second wreck at 38th and Habersham.

Police report that narcotics were found in the vehicle.

No one was seriously injured in the wreck.

A WTOC crew is at the scene. Stay with us for updates to this story.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.