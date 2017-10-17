Metro Police recommend trick-or-treat time, Halloween safety tips

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are preparing for Halloween by offering safety tips and information on police-sponsored events.

Police are recommending trick-or-treat to take place Tuesday, Oct. 31, between 5-8 p.m.

Pumpkin Painting with Police will be held at SCMPD Headquarters on Friday from 5-7:30 p.m. There will be numerous activities including bounce houses, a magic show, and appearances by McGruff the Crime Dog. Children are encouraged to come in costume and bring candy bags.

Monday, Oct. 30, the Savannah Impact Program will be at the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club from 4-7 p.m., handing out treat bags and information packets on the services SIP provides.

Officers from several precincts will be in neighborhoods and at Halloween events handing out candy and offering safety tips. Metro asks that everyone consider the following safety tips in the days leading up to Halloween to ensure the safety of all trick-or-treaters.

Safety Tips for Trick-or-Treaters and Parents:

Trick or treat only during the suggested timeframe - 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 31

Only visit familiar, well-lit neighborhoods and homes that have their porch lights on

Walk on the sidewalk and observe all traffic laws

Parents should inspect children's candy before they eat any. If anything is unwrapped or looks suspicious, throw it away.

Make sure trick-or-treaters have a flashlight and are wearing costumes that do not restrict their vision, could cause them to trip, are flame retardant, and are light-colored and visible. Consider placing reflective tape on costumes or treat bags.

Don't run. Walk.

Never go into a stranger's home.

Always trick or treat with an adult.

Notify police of any suspicious activity.

Safety Tips for Homeowners:

Only hand out commercially-wrapped candy

Only turn your porch light on if you welcome trick-or-treaters

Secure pets

Safety Tips for Motorists:

Drive slowly and be aware of children who could dart in and out of traffic or between parked cars

Avoid distractions, like using your cell phone or listening to loud music, which affects your ability to see or hear children

NEVER drink and drive

Have a safe and happy Halloween!

