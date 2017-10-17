Arraignment postponed for teen allegedly involved in July 4th violence

Jerry Chambers, Jr. was scheduled to appear in Chatham County Superior Court on Tuesday.More >>
As WTOC told you Monday night, Chatham County Commission has chosen to end its relationship with yet another healthcare provider at the Chatham County Detention Center effective next Friday.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department reports fewer violent crimes so far in 2017 than during the same time period in 2016.More >>
There will be no more games under the Friday Night Lights at Memorial Stadium this season.More >>
Artists descended on sites and scenes in Savannah recently and preserved their images during the Savannah Art Association's Paint Out Savannah event.More >>
