Investigation underway after Tybee Island businessman injured in hit-and-run

Tybee Island Police are investigating what appears to be a hit-and-run involving a well-known businessman late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

The department posted to their Facebook page that they need the public's help to get more information.

Dillon Patel, whose family is in the hotel business on the island, was found in the area of the east end of Lazaretto Creek Bridge by a passerby around midnight - badly injured. Police say the last time anyone saw Patel was late Sunday night around 11:45 p.m. The passerby, driving onto the island, found him in the middle of the road and called 911. Investigators are looking for leads right now, the lead detective asking specifically for this information:

"Around that time, if anyone was out, seeing any vehicles, anybody walking, anybody possibly seeing Mr. Patel in the area talking to anybody, just anybody in the area who might've seen something, seen somebody, or possibly know somebody who was out around that time frame," said Detective Erica Coreno, Typee Island PD.

Patel is in the hospital recovering. Support is coming in on social media with more than 100 'Get Well Soon' posts on his page. The Patel family is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

