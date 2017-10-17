BCSO looking for suspect who racked up nearly $6K in transaction card theft

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is working to identify the man who used several stolen credit cards, which were taken from the victim's purse, while she was shopping at Walmart on Hilton Head Island.

Investigators say it happened on Oct. 3 at the Walmart on Pembroke Drive. The victim, who was in a handicap buggy, said she had her purse at the rear of the buggy. While she stood up to retrieve purchases, her wallet was stolen. The wallet contained cash and several credit cards, which were later used at multiple locations, totaling $5,970.

BCSO says the cards were used at Walmart, Lowe's, and Sam's Club in Bluffton on Oct. 4. Investigators say the pictured suspect arrived in the vehicle pictured, then removed the tag from the vehicle once he was parked. It's possibly a late 2005 to 2006 silver Chevrolet Equinox.

If you have any information about this individual, please contact Cpl. Cornillus LaVan at 843.255.3313 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777.

