Good News: Paint Out Savannah

Artists descended on sites and scenes in Savannah recently and preserved their images during the Savannah Art Association's Paint Out Savannah event.

"Savannah is just a beautiful city, and it's certainly a very paintable city," said Paint Out Savannah judge, Robert Isley.

The Savannah Art Association had people paint it how they saw it, from cobblestone to marsh, for the organization's event.

"We send people all throughout the city to paint something they think is interesting. The importance is really the satisfaction in doing it. We have people who do very traditional landscapes or cityscape things, and people who do very abstract things, so it's not even one style," said Ed Eckstrand, President, Savannah Art Association.

The Plein air art is produced outdoors, on-site - the artist recreating a scene they are seeing.

"I like to express my joy at the beauty of the world around us and the beautiful place we live in," said participating artist, Patricia Geary.

"A lot of the purists that do Plein air painting, in a lot of cases, it's important to them to do a painting in one sitting, to capture that moment and that's it," Isley said.

The art was judged and prizes were awarded, but in the artists' eyes, each piece validates itself.

"The one thing I like most about Plein air painting is you make a connection with an area or a scene or an object or a subject and you try to translate that. So, it's an immediacy with it that you don't really get with a photograph," Isley said.

"We are an association of independent artists and we like to see a lot of people doing art, and we think Savannah is a great place to do art," Eckstrand said.

Several of the paintings entered in Paint Out Savannah can still be seen at the Savannah Art Association's gallery on Chippewa Square.

