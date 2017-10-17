Model unveiled for new Harriet Tubman monument in Beaufort

Dozens of people turned out to see the future site of the Harriet Tubman monument in Beaufort.

It will be on the grounds at the historic Tabernacle Baptist Church. Tuesday, they unveiled the model of what the monument will look like.

Mayor Billy Keyserling was one of the donors to the monument and was at Tuesday's unveiling.

They say it's all about preserving history and culture.

The 14-foot monument honors Harriet Tubman for her services and the role she played during the Civil War, launching a military raid freeing more than 700 slaves.

"She was trying to teach the newly freed women how they could become self-sufficient, so certainly she has played a tremendous role and had a great impact on this community. It’s a story that’s not often told many people do not know that Harriett Tubman stayed in Beaufort for almost two years,” said Rev. Kenneth Hodges.

They're still looking to raise funds to finish the project. They hope to have it done by 2020.

