Thousands travel to Moultrie, GA for Sunbelt Ag Expo

South Georgia becomes the agriculture capital of this hemisphere this week each year.

People from across the country and beyond travel to the Sunbelt Ag Expo. They planted 600 acres of crops here, just to give tractor companies a place to show off their equipment.

The 40th annual Sunbelt Expo fills up an old Army Air Base with the latest equipment and technology to make farmers more efficient to help feed the world. Companies bring tractors of every size for potential buyers to get an up-close look.

They anticipate nearly 100,000 visitors over three days, with something for everyone.

“It's just a great time to come out and learn more about the farm. Or the consumer can come out and learn where their food, fiber, and shelter come from beyond the store,” said Sunbelt Expo Executive Director Chip Blalock.

The Expo serves as the debut of the newest models of certain tractors or heavy equipment with developers on site to answer questions.

The Expo continues through Thursday.

