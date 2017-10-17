Local doctor comments on National Anthem incident on Delta flight

Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright was laid to rest in his Toombs County hometown this past weekend.

You may remember - a passenger on the plane carrying Wright's body back to Georgia tried to honor the fallen soldier by singing the National Anthem. However, flight attendants told Dr. Pam Gaudry that singing the National Anthem violated their company policy.

We spoke with Dr. Gaudry on Tuesday. She says she accepts Delta's apology for the mistake and is hopeful that what she did has an impact on others.

"If I can spark some patriotism and bring God Bless You back to this country, then it's all worth it. All I care about is that this family was honored. That's all I care about," she said.

The video Dr. Gaudry posted on Facebook of the airline incident has already been viewed more than two million times. She says this whole thing has only elevated her patriotism.

