Savannah doctor says she accepts Delta's apology over on national anthem incident

The Savannah doctor who was told to not sing the national anthem during a flight carrying a local Green Beret's body back to Georgia said she accepted the airline's apology.

Flight attendants told Pam Gaudry last week that singing the national anthem violated their company policy. Delta Airlines has since told the Savannah doctor that it has no such policy in place.

A video the doctor posted to Facebook immediately after she was told to stop singing has been viewed more than 2 million times. She said she was trying to honor Dustin Wright, a Toombs County native who was killed in Niger, Africa, in an ambush attack.

"I'm humiliated by my lack of courage to sing the national anthem in my own country on American soil with a deceased soldier on the plane. I just sat there with tears rolling down my face," she said. "Hundreds of thousands of people now know that Dustin Wright died for our country and there were a lot of people on that plane that wanted to honor him. Hundreds of thousands of people are praying for this family now that weren't."

Delta released a statement on Monday.

“Our employees worldwide take great pride in Delta’s longstanding support of the military. The respectful ceremony of the Delta Honor Guard is one symbol of Delta’s pledge to the men and women of the armed forces, and it represents our broad commitment to our veterans and active-duty service members. Delta does not have a policy regarding the national anthem. We have reached out to the customer and are looking into this situation."

Gaudry said on Tuesday she accepted Delta's apology for the mistake and is hopeful that what she did has an impact on others.

"If I can spark some patriotism and bring God Bless You back to this country, then it's all worth it. All I care about is that this family was honored. That's all I care about," she said.

She said the whole ordeal has only elevated her patriotism.

Wright's funeral was on Sunday. His visitation and memorial services crowded streets and packed the stadium of Toombs County High School.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.