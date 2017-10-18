BREAKING: Quacco Road fire sends child to hospital

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A mobile home on Quacco Road went up in flames with a woman and child inside, according to the Chatham Fire & Rescue Chief.

Crews arrived on scene around 3 a.m. According to investigators, the mobile home in the Foss Mobile Home Park was 50% involved with flames and smoke when firefighters arrived.

A 5-year-old child inside the home was injured and taken to the hospital.

Not much is known about the cause of the fire at this time. An investigation is underway. This is a developing story. WTOC will update as details become available.

