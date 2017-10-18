Mother, daughter die after Quacco Road mobile home fire

A mobile home on Quacco Road went up in flames Wednesday morning with a woman and child inside, according to the Chatham Fire & Rescue Chief.

The 5-year-old child and her mother died. The causes of death have not been officially confirmed.

Crews arrived on scene around 3 a.m. According to investigators, the mobile home in the Foss Mobile Home Park was 50 percent consumed with flames and smoke when firefighters arrived.

Neighbor Karen Vosburgh shared her thoughts on the mother and young child.

“She was strong. She was a single mother. She worked hard, she loved her child, she loved life,” Vosburgh said. "She was just a happy little girl. She was always smiling, always laughing, she liked school. She told me what she had for lunch yesterday."

A little girl who lives next door left this bear at the stairs of the fire-destroyed mobile home. She was friends with the 5yr old. @WTOC11 pic.twitter.com/ajGpscWkWN — Jarvis Robertson (@WTOCJarvis) October 18, 2017

Not much is known about the cause of the fire. An investigation is underway. This is a developing story. WTOC will update as details become available.

