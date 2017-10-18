Mother, daughter die in Quacco Road mobile home fire

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A mobile home on Quacco Road went up in flames Wednesday morning with a woman and child inside, according to the Chatham Fire & Rescue Chief.

The 5-year-old child and her mother died as a result of the fire.

Crews arrived on scene around 3 a.m. According to investigators, the mobile home in the Foss Mobile Home Park was 50 percent consumed with flames and smoke when firefighters arrived.

Not much is known about the cause of the fire. An investigation is underway. This is a developing story. WTOC will update as details become available.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.