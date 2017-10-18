Tropical Update: Quiet, for the time-being, across the Atlantic

As of the 2 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, the agency is not forecasting any areas of tropical development within the next five days.

While the tropical Atlantic is quiet now, we tend to watch the far-southern Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean for tropical development during the months of October and November.

Some forecast model data indicates that storminess will increase across the southern, southwestern Caribbean later next week.

While it is uncertain if tropical development will occur at that time, if something organizes it will likely move northward, then northeast.

This heading would greatly limit the risk of any impacts to the United States.

We will continue to keep you updated as the forecast becomes more certain. If you have any Caribbean cruise plans later next week, keep a casual eye on the tropical updates, on WTOC-TV, in the WTOC Weather App and at wtoc.com

