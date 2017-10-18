State record catfish caught in the Altamaha River - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

State record catfish caught in the Altamaha River

(Source: Georgia DNR - Wildlife Resources Division) (Source: Georgia DNR - Wildlife Resources Division)
GEORGIA (WTOC) -

There is a new state record in Georgia.

Richard Barrett caught a 93-pound catfish in the Altamaha River, setting a new state record for blue catfish. Barrett’s catch beat the old record by more than 12 pounds.

Barrett told the Georgia DNR – Wildlife Resources Division that he caught the fish this past Saturday while fishing with his daughter. 

