Most Wanted: 10/18/17

WTOC is teaming up with CrimeStoppers and local law enforcement to help put wanted fugitives behind bars. Here’s this week’s Most Wanted:

Metro Police are still searching for Timothy Nicholson, who wanted for aggravated battery for a domestic violence assault. He is 28, 5’9,' 166 lbs., with long dreads. He has been known to flee from police.

Superior Court has a pickup order for Jerry Allen Bridgforth. He is 40, 6’ 2,' and 250 lbs. He has a long history that includes charges of theft by receiving, theft by taking, financial identity fraud, and deposit account fraud - as well as other charges.

Superior Court also has a pickup order for Kathryn Lee Higginbotham. She is 23, 5’5,' 110 lbs., with long brown hair. She has a history of possession of controlled substance, theft by shoplifting, and contempt of court.

If you have information about these fugitives or any crime, call police or CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. You don’t have to leave your name and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

